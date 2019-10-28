Letter to the editor: Who thinks it’s OK to throw trash onto the road?
Becky W. Niggeler
Dillon
Dillon
There is more litter on Summit County roads than I’ve seen in 50 years. Why? Who thinks it’s OK to throw trash onto the road? Don’t schools teach that we shouldn’t trash Mother Earth? How can we impress upon folks not to soil their own nests? Who picks up this litter? State roads, county roads and city roads — who is responsible for the cleanup? Leave no trace is a great slogan.
Letters to the Editor