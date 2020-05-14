Letter to the editor: Who will protect us from unjust actions by government?
Keystone
Since so many politicians are involved in illegal spying activities on citizens, and so many judges lose touch with justice and impose self-proclaimed laws on many, where shall we seek protection from unjust actions by government?
