Letter to the editor: Who will protect us from unjust actions by government?

Roman Kowalewicz
Keystone

Since so many politicians are involved in illegal spying activities on citizens, and so many judges lose touch with justice and impose self-proclaimed laws on many, where shall we seek protection from unjust actions by government?

