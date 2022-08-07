Letter to the Editor: Whoever cut the trees at Frisco’s park needs to find a new job
Frisco
Today, I observed some men cutting down trees in central park. These trees were mature, well-established trees that provided beauty to the park. They made the park a delightful place to visit. Many families and children were drawn to the park.
What bureaucrat in the town of Frisco administration decided it was necessary to destroy the trees?
I suggest the decision-maker be moved to a different position more appropriate to his or her skill set. I suggest street sweeper!
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.