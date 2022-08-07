Letter to the Editor: Whoever cut the trees at Frisco’s park needs to find a new job

Today, I observed some men cutting down trees in central park. These trees were mature, well-established trees that provided beauty to the park. They made the park a delightful place to visit. Many families and children were drawn to the park.

What bureaucrat in the town of Frisco administration decided it was necessary to destroy the trees?

I suggest the decision-maker be moved to a different position more appropriate to his or her skill set. I suggest street sweeper!