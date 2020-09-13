Letter to the editor: Why a wolf advocate would oppose reintroduction

Why is it that wolves give some of us a strong emotional charge, either for or against them? It’s rarely in the middle. We harbor an opinion about wolf reintroduction, even though most of us have never set eyes on them and know nothing about them. Particularly about how they live or how their pack survives.

What we do know is that they are highly political. They are predators. They may kill a calf or a dog. They don’t discriminate when they’re hungry. They were reintroduced to Yellowstone with great success, or failure, depending on the message you heard from someone in the know.

Respect for wolves has no weight against the wrath they’ll receive from attacking Fido or a revenue loss from a taken calf. The population in Colorado is growing exponentially, and wildlife conflicts favor us, not them. Look at the decimation of Northwest wolf packs this year. Years of work to preserve this species down the tube in a few gunshots. How will that translate here in Colorado? Why would we ever support this? Why would we ever pay for this?

Because wolves deserve better, I think reintroduction is a mistake. Although the benefits of a heathy ecosystems with keystone species is a key point, and one I believe in, the proposition is still objectionable because it puts wolves in the political crosshairs once again.

Is it fair for us to judiciously take their lives in our hands?