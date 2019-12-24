Letter to the editor: Why are our commissioners not protecting open space?

Over the past decade or more, Summit County has become steadily and increasingly more suburban. Development and construction seem to be grabbing every piece of available land. As someone who chose to live here because of the open spaces, I find this discomforting. I know I am not alone.

Over the past couple days, the Summit Daily News has been publishing stories concerning the Summit County government’s intent to take over the Fiester Preserve, a parcel of open space near Bill’s Ranch.

At least one of the three county commissioners is a member of the Sierra Club. The Sierra Club is a conservation group with the slogan “Explore, Enjoy, Protect.” So it strikes me as ironic that our commissioners would initiate the forceable takeover of open space rather than fighting to protect it.