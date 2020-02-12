Letter to the editor: Why are Summit voters surprised when their taxes increase?

Written in response to the story, “Summit County officials explain why residents are seeing higher property tax bills this year.”

What did we think Summit County? The 1A scam of 2018 would change child care, suicide rates and roads? Nope, your voter-approved tax increases paid for administrator and support staff rent and mortgages.

Congratulations, we gave them money they were begging for. Now our tax bills are higher, and they have income for the next 10 years.