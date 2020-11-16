Letter to the editor: Why are we compliant with this government intervention?

I’m thankful to live in America, the land of the free. Yet I’m appalled at government intervention that defies logic. A mandate to cancel everything where two or more “households” could be under one roof is neither constitutional nor responsible. Per this dictate, a mother of grown adults can’t have her children home for the holidays.

If we don’t stand up to this nonsense now, the turkey is us.

In a free country, adults retain the freedom to make decisions. Facts and good sense help allow these life choices. Fact is, more than two households are very hard to avoid. Employees must show up to keep essential businesses going. “Essential” is a fact. At some point they must eat. Another fact. Bring on the bubble wrap and plexiglass dividers! Air travels around objects. Fact. We can’t 100% protect ourselves from this virus. Not now, not ever. Facts.

This is the new world we live in, like it or not. Someone says “masks everywhere” because, to our surprise, we may get COVID anywhere under the sky. Magic! Not fact.

News reported gatherings that led to spikes in COVID cases. Not the smartest choices. Fact. Adults should have helped the non-adults choose better. Fact. But hair-raising danger? Fact check. No one died. Fact. People got sick. Fact. Community spread. Fact.

Sometimes we need each other, the presence of friends and family — sometimes more than we need to not get sick. Fact.

From time’s dawn, people have made choices, with personal (mostly) consequences. We get sick, we get STDs, we have accidents and fall when we play hard. Facts. A ripple effect occurs with this messy thing we call living. I like that world. It’s the real world. Not a fear-driven, social mandating, suicide-inducing, job-killing one we so compliantly seem to accept.