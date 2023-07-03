Letter to the editor: Why aren’t there fireworks in Summit County anymore?
Kevin Brantley
Silverthorne
Silverthorne
Why are there no more fireworks in Summit County?
Is it politics? Dillon and Frisco would split it, and it was always on a barge on the lake. I am a Navy veteran and proud. What is the problem?
Don’t say it’s the traffic because the traffic sucks all the time.
Letters to the Editor
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.