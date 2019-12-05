Letter to the editor: Why can’t someone find a way to fix the health care system?

Morgan Liddick is absolutely correct. “Free” medical care could be a mess. I don’t enjoy driving 160 miles to and from the Veterans Affairs medical care in Aurora at 80 mph.

I got the OK from the VA to contact community care. They had me contact Tri West, then a local doctor. That’s four bureaucracies. This took months. Meanwhile, I’m going blind.

The difference between Liddick and me, Republicans and Democrats, is our mindset. Republicans like the status quo. Why rock the boat when you’re doing just fine, thank you. Democrats say, “There’s got to be a better way. People are suffering.”

People of low consciousness (in both parties) put their egos first. Dr. David Hawkins — author of “Power vs Force,” “The Eye of the I” and “I: Reality and Subjectivity” — thought the ego to be the primary blockage to higher consciousness and enlightenment. (We seem to have proof of that in the White House.)

There are Republicans and Democrats, who won’t take responsibility and economize. They’ll build empires.

Why doesn’t a university or nonprofit or even a for-profit company develop a program that eliminates the gobbledygook, duplication and waste. The result? A care system that is efficient, inexpensive and universal.