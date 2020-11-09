Letter to the editor: Why did Breckenridge Town Council turn down a good deal?

I was very happy to see the Summit Daily News article on Thursday about the Breckenridge Town Council turning down a very town-favorable proposal from the Breckenridge Grand Vacations group — without any public hearing! Council needs to be held accountable!

Although the article did point out the “illegal process” under which the town made a decision, the article did not go far enough to explain what Breckenridge Grand Vacations was offering to do for our town — much of it for free!

A much needed/talked about for years redesign of the Breck Transit Center. We’ve all experienced the chaos of buses trying to get into and out of the existing center.

A new roundabout at Park and French. Picture the improved traffic flow around City Market. FYI: Each roundabout typically costs $2.5 to $4.5 million.

Affordable workforce housing to be built at no cost to us taxpayers! Every other housing project has cost us millions. Here we have an offer to have hundreds of units built for us right in the core of town. I can’t begin to list the benefits to the town, the workers, traffic, etc.

As the council meeting was held in secret, we have no way of knowing why the Breck council would turn down such an amazing offer. That’s wrong! Make them explain.