Letter to the editor: Why do Republicans think the election was stolen from Trump?

I don’t get it. But I want to understand why Trump supporters don’t believe his election loss.

I understand this:

The Republican-lead Senate has confirmed countless Trump-appointed judges including three U.S. Supreme Court justices.

“President Trump has made more than 20,000 false or misleading claims.” — Washington Post article dated July 13, 2020

Since the election, Trump has been filing lawsuits contesting the election. Of 50-plus lawsuits, Trump has not won a single case, even losing in the Supreme Court.

Trump’s Department of Homeland Security cybersecurity director, Republican Christopher Krebs, put out a joint statement with the Election Assistance Commission on Nov. 12 stating in part, “There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes or was in any way compromised.” Krebs said the election was the most secure in the country’s history.

In Georgia, the Republican secretary of state, who oversees elections, voted for Trump and certified the election, with Biden winning.

Both candidates got more votes in the election than any other candidate in U.S. history.

The Democrats lost seats in the House of Representatives, diminishing their majority significantly.

Trump lost the popular vote by over 7 million and the electoral vote by 74.

I am a veteran of the U.S. Army willing to fight for the country I love, the shining symbol of freedom and democracy across the globe. Yet the president, a majority of congressional Republicans and a majority of Republican voters have no faith in our democratic election process, believing that the election was “stolen” from Trump. Without being snarky, can a Republican explain why Trump and so many of his supporters refuse to accept the outcome of the election? It makes zero sense and our status as the shining symbol of freedom and democracy across the globe is dimming exponentially.