Letter to the editor: Why I’m supporting Biden for president this November

We need a leader in the White House who understands public safety and does not merely mouth “law and order.” As district attorney of Colorado’s 5th Judicial District, I represent a community that understands that being safe requires law enforcement and citizens to collaborate with and respect one another, a model that is embraced by Joe Biden, who I am proud to support for president. Like me, Joe Biden worked as a public defender and recognizes that a shift from incarceration to prevention is overdue. Vice President Biden has worked with local law enforcement and understands that “defunding police” will not solve our country’s problems. Instead, reinvesting $300 million in places where there are dire needs. Law enforcement is best prepared to meet community needs when community-oriented policing is the focus and offender accountability is balanced with treatment options. Biden has dedicated his entire career to serving others, upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice is served, which he will continue to do as president. We all want to feel safe in our community, and Biden understands that need. Join me in doing everything we can to elect Biden and Kamala Harris this November.