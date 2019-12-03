Letter to the editor: Why is Breckenridge council even discussing pot bars?

I was not in attendance at the last Breckenridge Town Council work session where they apparently discussed the possibility of “marijuana bars.” Sorry I missed it. Now I’m really confused. Why was this even worth the time to discuss? We don’t allow cigarette smoking locations! We closed the one so-called cigar bar at the time we banned smoking in and around bars and restaurants! Town voters removed the one marijuana dispensary from the core of town, somewhat on the basis that we are a family town and did not want that image on Main Street. So, why is this even under consideration What am I missing? Please, Breckenridge Town Council, help me understand.