Letter to the editor: Why is district attorney race politicized?

My thanks to Assistant District Attorney Heidi McCullum for her desire to continue to serve our community as part of the District Attorney’s Office and becoming a candidate to be our new DA. If elected, I hope she will do a great job.

That said, I question why she had to declare “running as a Democrat” in her announcement. What does political party affiliation have to do with the job of being our district attorney? Does it mean Democrats will get preferential treatment? Or she will give harsher sentences to Republicans? I wrote a similar letter when we had our election for county sheriff. Does it really matter if our sheriff is a Democrat or Republican or independent? Like the Sheriff’s Office, I hope we the voters are smart enough to want the best, most qualified person for the district attorney job — not the best Democrat or best Republican or best Independent. Oh, and given the recent Summit Daily article identifying 40% of voters now being unaffiliated, this registered independent voter thinks declaring political party affiliation might be a detriment to success!