Letter to the editor: Why is WHO mask opinion not being publicized?
Dillon
Why hasn’t the new World Health Organization opinion on masks been published by the Summit Daily News? “There is no specific evidence to suggest that the wearing of masks by the mass population has any potential benefit. In fact, there’s some evidence to suggest the opposite in the misuse of wearing a mask properly or fitting it properly,” Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of WHO’s health emergencies program, said at a media briefing in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 25.
