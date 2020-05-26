Letter to the editor: Why isn’t anyone protesting senseless laws
Keystone
Some person entered a store in KKK hood creating outrage and investigation and costing time and money, but when politicians encroach our privacy by imposing senseless laws that violate the Constitution, nobody rise a red flag, nobody protests. What is wrong with you people?
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User