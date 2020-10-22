Letter to the editor: Why I’ve never voted before, but I will this year

For many years, I whole-heartedly believed that voting, on a national and county level, was insignificant. The perspective, of myself and my peers, was that all government officials were purely self-serving with no intention of serving the interest of the people.

For my entire adult life, I have purposely not participated in voting of any kind until this year. What has most influenced a change in my perspective has been the passion of Summit County residents and the genuine caring exhibited by our town and state officials.

When I was growing up in the South, there seemed to be a huge separation between the town officials and the citizens where here, in Summit County, our representatives are approachable, available and authentic in their efforts to keep the community involved and feeling valued.

It is because of this spirit that I, for the first time, feel empowered now knowing my voice matters and is truly significant. I am humbly growing my knowledge of various political constructs in order to better understand its benefits instead of remaining uninformed due to its perceived flaws.

I give thanks to all the government officials that take the time to have conversations for clarification, offer kindness because of character and create solutions to encourage change.