Letter to the editor: Why should taxpayers open their pockets for senior housing?

To county seniors:

What is stopping you from aging in place? You all have lived here for X years, correct? That would mean you have had a place to live all these years, yes? Since all want to have access to trails, skiing, biking, etc., it would seem you all are very active, yes?

No need for accommodations, if I am deducing correctly. Why not just live in the same house or condo you have been in for the past X years? Why do the taxpayers have to, yet again, open our pockets for your housing?

I already pay for your Medicaid.