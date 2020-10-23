Letter to the editor: Why this Frisco native is voting for Karl Hanlon

I first met Karl Hanlon over a beer a few weeks back. I have heard his name, knew that he had worked in Silverthorne and Glenwood Springs, but that was about all. It didn’t take me long in our conversation to realize why I am going to vote for Hanlon for Senate District 8.

Hanlon and I are both born and raised in Colorado. We come from very different backgrounds — Hanlon a born-and-raised rancher and me a born-and-raised skier — but those seemingly diverse backgrounds are what made me realize how much we have in common. When it comes to climate change, Hanlon has seen the effects it has had from our ski towns to our ranches. We cannot afford to stay on this path, and Hanlon will help make Colorado a leader in environmental sustainability. Hanlon understands the value of our public lands and that we must continue to protect them for the future economic stability of our state. Finally, Hanlon showed me how much he cares for the overall well-being of everyone. Taking care of people from physical health to mental health is not something he talks about or sees as a privilege; he lives it day in and day out as part of his job and who he is.

So as a Frisco native, a proud Summit County kid and a fortunate Coloradan, I couldn’t ask for a better person to represent me in the Colorado Senate than Hanlon.