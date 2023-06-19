Letter to the editor: Wildlife crossings are effective and vital for Colorado’s Western Slope

I want to highlight a 2023 state legislative session win that won’t get big headlines but is a big deal in Summit County and on the Western Slope.

In the latest state budget finalized in May, legislators earmarked $500,000 for improving highway safety in areas where wildlife-vehicle collisions are a problem. This funding can make a big impact, and we have proof right here in Grand County.

Those who drive Colorado Highway 9 between Silverthorne and Kremmling know the structures associated with the Colorado Highway 9 Overpass Project (including two overpasses, five underpasses and over 10 miles of fencing) significantly increase safety for both motorists and animals alike. A five-year Colorado Parks and Wildlife study showed mule deer alone used these crossings 60 times per day on average. As a result, the project has helped prevent wildlife-vehicle collisions along this increasingly busy commuter and wildlife migration corridor (down 92% on this stretch) while providing a return on investment by reducing the associated costs of such incidents (emergency response, injury, and property damage).

Other parts of the state could benefit greatly from continued strategic investment as a recent drive to Meeker made painfully evident. While driving between Craig and Meeker last month, I saw upwards of 100 dead deer, elk and pronghorn on the sides of the highway. Each represented dangerous moments for drivers and avoidable deaths for animals who had survived a historically harsh winter.

We know how to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions on our highways, protecting both our drivers and migratory wildlife, but we will need to keep the funding and momentum going. I’m glad legislators are willing to help with the funding piece.