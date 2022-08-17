Letter to the Editor: With high costs of living, everyone who needs it should use Summit’s free resources
Dillon
With the rising cost of everything, I would like to reiterate that all the Family & Intercultural Resource Center food resources offered in our community are free and available to anyone in need. There is no income based qualifications.
Everyone is welcome!
To see our community free food calendar, visit SummitFIRC.org and look under the food and thrift tab.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.