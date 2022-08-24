Letter to the Editor: With lawmakers trying to overturn elections, your vote is vital this year

The true test of the coming elections will be who shows up. Well, in some states, that’s not necessarily going to be the case because the state legislatures have attempted to vote themselves the power to overturn any election results with which they disagree. Such cynical ploys would, in other times and given a different make-up of U.S. Supreme Court, be deemed unconstitutional. Such a ruling is highly doubtful anymore.

In Colorado, however, my origin statement stands. If people of color and women outraged by the overturning of Roe v. Wade decide to turn aside apathy and make their voices heard, then the outcome will be a landslide for the right of women to make their own choices about their bodies, and social safety nets will continue expanding in the direction of our having better schools, more supported colleges and state universities and a better, safer state infrastructure.

Given her involvement with education and our schools throughout her working life, Julie McCluskie has proven herself worthy of support. I have no doubt that she has brought her senses of integrity and thoroughness to the fiscal processes of this state sitting as she has as chair of the Joint Budgetary Committee. She along with Rep. Joe Neguse, Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, and Gov. Jared Polis have made a team of leaders who have moved this state forward both economically and environmentally.

It will be in everyone’s interests to get to the polls and keep Colorado blue. More importantly, it is critical that this state preserve its democratic processes and not fall victim to the cult of personality worship that has undermined and corrupted other states, threatening to remove the voices of their constituent voters and negating their rights. Colorado is better than that and will demonstrate it in the coming elections.