Letter to the editor: Without Morgan Liddick, no one’s feelings will get hurt
Frisco
Morgan Liddick, thanks for your contributions, best wishes. Now we can have a one-sided conversation and no one’s feelings will get hurt. We can feel good about giving up our rights and liberties without having to listen to you. We won’t have to lose our minds over adult debates and opinions. We can vote for socialist-minded politicians and feel good in the fact that we are making a difference. Hopefully, we can get a columnist who can give us cute little puppy stories instead of real content. Best of luck!
Support Local Journalism
