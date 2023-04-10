Letter to the Editor: ‘Woke’ isn’t bad like Republicans want you to think

Howdy, folks.

It appears as if the term “woke,” which is thrown around by Republicans to insult Democrats, is not well defined. Some say that those who started this can’t explain vey well what it means. From what I gather it’s a comparison between one and the other, opposites perhaps.

So where Republicans are against abortion and women making their own choice, Democrats want women to have this choice, instead of dictating what someone does. Or when Republicans want to “cushion” America’s history so certain kids aren’t made to feel ashamed, or banning books because a minority of righteous souls are offended. While others want the genuine history, not alternate history. And banning, formally burning books, seems un-American, closer to authoritarianism. When the Democrats want fair and even elections, Republicans would like to tilt the table or change laws to where they cannot lose elections, despite being the minority at times.

Basically it is good verses bad. Like it is good to give people the freedom of choice, freedom of gender identity, freedom to vote without being hindered when eligible and not hindering who is eligible. It’s good to tell the truth, even when painful. It’s good to love they neighbor, no matter who they are. It’s good when everyone gets the same chances and opportunities. It is good that people can count on Social Security and Medicare. But one side thinks this is all bad. My lying eyes are telling me Democracy is good, and Authoritarianism is bad. After seeing an optometrist, I found my eyes aren’t lying. It’s just the start of cataracts.

Woke isn’t bad. It’s what is obviously good. And what is “not woke,” that should be obvious, too, by now.