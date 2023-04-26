Letter to the Editor: ‘Woke’ means being aware and educated about racial discrimination

“Woke” means to be aware, be educated on topics such as politics and racial discrimination.

Letter writer Maarten Meinders wants us to go back to the “good old days.”

Back in the “good old days” there was no need for ensuring that there was equity and equality because everyone just practiced that naturally — ha ha! Meinders, I think you need to go to another optometrist — one who actually sees.

The history that has typically been taught in our schools has been from the perspective of white Europeans. It is about time that we face true reality and present various sides to that history.

Meinders, what you write is pure deflection. I love one comment you made which talks about demonizing legislators who want a national dialog on how to balance the budget. I am guessing that you are talking about Kevin McCarthy and his MAGA representatives who voted to raise the debt three times under Trump and is now holding the American people hostage to his shenanigans and not immediately voting to raise the debt ceiling. With a Republican president in place, Democrats in the house have voted to raise the debt ceiling on budgets that both parties had agreed to. With a Democrat as President, the Republicans in the house have threatened to not raise the debt ceiling even though they had agreed to the budget.

Get your facts straight and quit your deflection. It is getting old.