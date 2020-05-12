Letter to the editor: Wolf reintroduction has broad support across Colorado

With locals howling at 8 p.m. every day in support of our health care workers, you may find interesting a new poll from CSU that suggests we are also unified in our desire to restore gray wolves to Colorado. Their howl hasn’t been heard in Colorado for 75 years.

Overall, 84% of Coloradans reported intention to vote for wolf reintroduction while 16% reported intention to vote against.

Voting intentions were similar across the different regions of Colorado: 84.9% of Front Range residents, 79.8% of Western Slope residents and 79.3% of Eastern Plains residents would vote for wolf reintroduction.

The proportion that would vote for wolf reintroduction was relatively similar among residents in cities, towns and rural areas, and individuals with and without children. Voting intentions were broadly consistent across demographic categories, including gender, age group, income and education.

Voting intentions were consistently supportive of wolf reintroduction (more than 80%) among those who identified and those who did not identify as gun rights advocates, property rights advocates, hunters and ranchers.

Support remained above 80% among those who slightly and moderately identified as ranchers and hunters but was lower among those who strongly identified as ranchers and hunters (69.5% and 66.1%, respectively).

Individuals who identified as wildlife advocates, animal rights advocates and conservationists indicated greater support for reintroduction in their voting intentions (89.4%, 90.4% and 87.6%, respectively) compared with those who did not (70.5%, 70.8% and 74.7%, respectively).

The results of the research make clear there is widespread, bipartisan support to restore our state’s natural balance for this and future generations. More importantly, Colorado voters will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to directly express their support by voting for Proposition 107 in November.