Letter to the editor: Wolf reintroduction proposal belongs in the trash heap

There is definitely “ballot box biology” at work with the wolf reintroduction proposal. This is an instance where the populace should listen to their county representatives in those 39 counties that have passed resolutions denouncing wolf reintroduction. Just look at what wolf reintroduction did to Idaho. They lost 90% of their elk population after it happened there.

We can’t look at past wolf populations here because those were a smaller breed of wolves that did not create the harm that will come from the larger Canadian wolves planned to be transplanted here.

Want to devastate the hunting industry here? Want to put a halt to ranching in Western Colorado? Want to not see an elk in Summit, in Evergreen or in Rocky Mountain National Park? That is what will happen if this measure passes. Stop the feel-good “ballot box biology” and get real. Put this proposal where it needs to be: in the trash heap.