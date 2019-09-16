Letter to the editor: Wolves have a place in the Colorado ecosystem

Thank you for publishing the letter to the editor “Wolves will cause devastation” (published Sept. 10 in the Summit Daily News). I believe the author Harlan Allman is incorrect in his analysis.

Wolf researchers who spend hours in the field actually watching wolves find that they have a hunting success of maybe 10%. That hardly causes devastation in the prey species.

Wolves and their prey have coexisted for millennia. It is humans who nearly exterminated buffalo and elk.

Further, as the threat of chronic wasting disease looms, there are indications that the wolves detect (and kill) infected animals before we humans can detect the illness.

Wolves have a place in the Colorado ecosystem.