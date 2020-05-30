Letter to the editor: Wolves will naturally return across Colorado without reintroduction

We should let the wolf reintroduce itself naturally. We have a confirmed pack in northwest Colorado. They will multiply on their own. If we just plant them, we will overwhelm the natural balance. This happened in Idaho, and it decimated the herds and hunting. I talked to several hunters/guides who came to Colorado to hunt. This was due to it taking over five years for their herds to become wary and stabilize.

One thing that no one is talking about is the cost in Idaho. They budget more than 1.5 million per year for wolf expenditures. In 2016, they spent 575,000 on depredation claims alone.

Colorado estimates $344,000 for the pre-introduction fees and almost $470,000 the year following to total 5.6 million by year eight. Looking at the state budget cuts going on, I’m not sure we can afford that.

It cost a lot to raise ranch animals, and the paperwork to get reimbursed is overwhelming. In Summit County, they had two domestic goats on a residence killed by a mountain lion this year, and the lion was hunted and euthanized. What are we going to say when the wolves take a family pet? Colorado is growing faster than any other state, and the west is turning more ranches into 40-acre homes. They didn’t want to put them in Rocky Mountain National Park because it was too busy. They have the most unregulated herd in the state because of no hunting, and they use professional hunters to cull the herd.

The ballot signatures are another issue. Auditors found that a random sample showed only 65% were valid, but enough to qualify. Unfortunately most of those signatures were from Front Range cities.

Lets let the people with degrees and expertise reintroduce the wolves naturally, and let Mother Nature see what happens.