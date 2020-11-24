Letter to the editor: Workforce march shows restrictions are not popular

The Back to Work march in Breckenridge showed how popular Summit County’s draconian COVID-19 restrictions are. They are popular with everyone except:

Working people who are unemployed because of restrictions

Young people

Parents, particularly low-income parents whose children need to be in school

Owners of shops bars and restaurants who are not allowed to serve customers

Owners who need to rent their properties in order to pay taxes and the other costs of owning property in Summit County

Religious people who would like to go to church

Skiers who would like to ski and sledders who would like to sled at Carter Park

Families not in the same household who would like to celebrate together in Summit County without being threatened with arrest

People who value personal freedom

The Summit County commissioners can count on support for their restrictions from a coalition of people who: