Letter to the editor: Workforce march shows restrictions are not popular
Breckenridge
The Back to Work march in Breckenridge showed how popular Summit County’s draconian COVID-19 restrictions are. They are popular with everyone except:
- Working people who are unemployed because of restrictions
- Young people
- Parents, particularly low-income parents whose children need to be in school
- Owners of shops bars and restaurants who are not allowed to serve customers
- Owners who need to rent their properties in order to pay taxes and the other costs of owning property in Summit County
- Religious people who would like to go to church
- Skiers who would like to ski and sledders who would like to sled at Carter Park
- Families not in the same household who would like to celebrate together in Summit County without being threatened with arrest
- People who value personal freedom
The Summit County commissioners can count on support for their restrictions from a coalition of people who:
- Do not want to work
- Are wealthy and do not need to work
- Don’t own a business or property
- Are childless
- Are not religious
- Do not care for winter sports
- Prefer being alone to being with family
- People who need a big brother or nanny to tell them what to do
