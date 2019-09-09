Letter to the editor: Working to ‘reduce stigma’ around mental illness
Fort Myers, Florida
I am not a proponent of assisting those who have been taught to convey stigmas. (“From the Editor: Life after suicide,” published Sept. 8 in the Summit Daily News.) They have done quite enough harm, nor of “reducing” that prejudice — prejudice is the apt and accurate representation — suggesting keeping some. I am an advocate of helping people past that prejudice.
To the idea that suicide is always the result of a mental illness, that is a claim of some. Though I do appreciate wanting a simple answer to the issue, even clinging to it, it is far more complicated. Much information is available on the internet. None of it fully explains the phenomenon of suicide.
