Letter to the editor: Working to ‘reduce stigma’ around mental illness

I am not a proponent of assisting those who have been taught to convey stigmas. (“From the Editor: Life after suicide,” published Sept. 8 in the Summit Daily News.) They have done quite enough harm, nor of “reducing” that prejudice — prejudice is the apt and accurate representation — suggesting keeping some. I am an advocate of helping people past that prejudice.

24-hour crisis help • Colorado Crisis Services: 844-493-8255 or text “talk” to 38255

• For life-threatening emergencies, call 911



To the idea that suicide is always the result of a mental illness, that is a claim of some. Though I do appreciate wanting a simple answer to the issue, even clinging to it, it is far more complicated. Much information is available on the internet. None of it fully explains the phenomenon of suicide.