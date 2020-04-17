Letter to the editor: Working to support our clients and the community

When it comes to real estate and the importance it plays in our local economy, I tell people business is happening, but it’s not business as usual.

Times are difficult, but the wheels keep turning, and the real estate community is coming together to serve our local community. We’re all working extra hard to keep our clients in the know. We’ve been investing for years in technology that lets us host virtual tours, market properties digitally and help buyers find the ideal piece of property no matter where they’re situated.

We’re keeping our business family mentally healthy, confident in their jobs, engaged and supported — ramping up training, getting creative with marketing and keeping them informed of industry shifts and market changes.

While they’re soldiering on with the business of real estate, our business family is also taking care of what really matters. As individuals, we’re doing what we can to support Summit County and lend a hand. We’re helping community members, small businesses and nonprofits, from coordinating groups to make sandwiches and pack produce bags through Smart Bellies to leading the charge to buy gift certificates to local businesses. As a company, we’re donating to The Summit Foundation and the Family & Intercultural Resource Center to help with their efforts to support families and community members in need.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Our community is at the heart of what we do. We live and work in this community, and we raise our kids here. We know the names of the streets, the best views from the hiking trails, and the deepest runs on the mountain on a powder day. We know how it feels to be part of a community facing tragedy and uncertainty. That’s why we’re carrying on with the business of supporting each other, now more than ever.