Letter to the editor: Would McGahey call federal aid part of a socialist agenda?

In Kim McGahey’s Dec. 1 opinion piece, titled “A social warrior agenda,” he equates the town of Frisco’s promotion of the Black Lives Matter movement and mask-wearing as being part of a socialist agenda. In my opinion, nothing could be further from the truth. If anything, the Black Lives Matter movement is an attempt to allow Blacks to have all of the same opportunities as their white counterparts in order to compete and have success in our capitalistic system. To my way of thinking, this means we need to be cognizant of the aspects within our society that have racist overtones, acknowledge that they exist and do all we can to eliminate them. No matter how one feels about Frisco’s support of Black Lives Matter, I doubt that it has had any significant economic impact.

How McGahey came to the conclusion that the promotion of mask-wearing is part of a socialist agenda is beyond me. It is a public health measure, which along with social distancing is currently the only strategy we have to diminish the effects of COVID-19. The faster we control this pandemic, the better off we will all be. Without doubt, all of the dislocations that have accrued as a result of this disease have been severe (physical, mental and economic). The faster we control the pandemic, the faster we will recover our physical, mental and economic health.

There is no doubt that the public health measures that are currently in place are hurting the local businesses. Much could be done to help these businesses if our congressional leaders could come to some sort of consensus developing a stimulus package. I would guess that McGahey would consider any such help to be part of a “socialist agenda.”