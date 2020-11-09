Letter to the editor: You are your own best defense against the virus

Ask yourself, what is really going to stop a virus? Is it a piece of cloth and smaller groups?

What are you personally doing to strengthen your immune system? Are you getting enough sleep? Keeping a lid on alcohol and sugar? Eating real food that you cook for yourself instead of processed or fast food most of the time? Taking any supplements at all such as Vitamins D and K, zinc to support your immune system? Are you really getting enough exercise and managing your stress level? You are your own best defense against a virus. And in turn, the best defense against community spread. Once each of us can remain healthy and strong on an individual basis, numbers will improve and community restrictions will begin to be relaxed.