Letter to the editor: You can get coronavirus at home, so let’s get outside

We are not doctors but are able to read the news and come to reasonable conclusions. Yesterday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was “shocked” to learn that in New York, 66% of the newly infected COVID-19 patients had been sheltering at home. Here’s the link to the article: CNBC.com/2020/05/06/ny-gov-cuomo-says-its-shocking-most-new-coronavirus-hospitalizations-are-people-staying-home.

So, we decided to look for other confirmations of points of origin of the virus. A study in China did just that. It showed that 79.9% of the outbreaks originated in the homes: MedRxIv.org/content/10.1101/2020.04.04.20053058v1.

Our conclusion: We should open the marinas, golf courses, trails, paths, campgrounds, playgrounds, outdoor seating for restaurants and coffee shops, outdoor displays for retail, balcony offices, amphitheaters and concerts, rivers and streams, mountain recreation, resort activities, etc. Let’s get outdoors for our health.

Our hope is that our leaders come to that same conclusion.