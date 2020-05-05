Letter to the editor: You cannot tell second-home owners to stay away

This foolishness must stop.

Are you kidding me? The people who spend much of our lives here (myself since the 1970s) are supposed to abandon our homes on your whim? I would ask why, but I know. And the answers are idiotic.

We own a home here, and we will live here when we can and want to. Don’t you dare suggest otherwise.

Thank you, CJ Milmoe for saying that the county encouraging second-home owners to stay away is “the dumbest thing he’s heard a resort community say.”

And you were exactly right, Milmoe, when you said, “Somebody’s got a home here. They come. They drive to it. They go inside. That has zero impact on public health.”

That is exactly what we do. And telework a lot.

But we do something else. We spend money that Frisco desperately needs. We pick up food from restaurants that really need business. We support businesses here, completely safely. I just worked a sale with a local business for some home stuff I needed. Phone calls, texts, pictures traded — safe and profitable. Of course, it would have been a lot easier if I could have safely walked in and purchased what I needed, but that’s a whole other problem. (Businesses should be allowed to safely function!)

Dumbest comment: Elisabeth Lawrence: “Of course they would want to come to their second home, but we might have very different rules than wherever they are coming from.”

Oh, Lord have mercy. What are these “very different rules?” We have masks, 6-foot social distancing, clean your hands, disinfect, etc., throughout the U.S. What else lady?

We have to pick one address for legal purposes, but that does not make our home here somehow not our home. And you will not tell us to stay away.