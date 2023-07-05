Letter to the editor: Your dog should be leashed regardless of how harmless you think they are

“Do you live here?”

This was a question posed to my family as another family’s “puppy” was barking at my daughter, unleashed, in a local park. We visit this park in Frisco quite often and have noticed people on the far end with their dogs off-leash, playing. Those dogs should be leashed, per the posted signage, but haven’t ran up to my daughter while barking at her.

“She’s just a puppy, she’s good,” said the people who questioned us, “There are dogs off-leash here all the time. It’s no big deal.”

It is a big deal when a dog that’s practically eye level with you is lunging and barking. It’s possible the puppy wanted to play, but you can’t take that as a guarantee. After that family left, another woman walked through with her dog off-leash and her dog happened to get in front of a passing biker, making him have to slam on his brakes.

If we’re going to have leash laws posted, it would be nice to have some enforcement of them. And, if your dog doesn’t stay by your side and happens to wander away regularly, please keep them leashed. Not everyone likes being approached by a dog, regardless of how harmless you may think they are.