Letter the the editor: School board appears to have gotten some very bad advice

The school board is traveling a dangerous course. As a former school board member and president, I would never have tried to quell another member, even my friend Kim McGahey, with whom I frequently disagreed. School boards are designed to disagree, argue and work out issues in a way that creates the best possible conclusion for our kids and to do it in a way that is open and accepts input from constituents. This is the reason that boards exist: to represent the community in school affairs.

The current board members appear to have gotten some very bad advice and to have stuck their collective heads in the sand. Is it time for the tide to come in and wash things clean?