Letter to the editor: 10,438 COVID-19 deaths in state aren’t so inconsequential
Becky Estill
Dillon
I am writing regarding the letter writer who referenced the inconsequential 10,438 deaths of Coloradans from COVID-19.
In 2019, an estimated 164 deaths of Coloradans resulted from crashes involving an alcohol-impaired driver. Mandates to prevent drunken driving seem silly now, don’t you think?
