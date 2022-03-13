Letter to the editor: 2 candidates had the guts to call out Breckenridge Grand Vacations

Listing to Wednesday’s candidate forum, I found one thing so very interesting: Someone mentioned Breckenridge Grand Vacations’ timeshares — finally.

Yes, this company has given a lot back to Breckenridge, but it is nothing compared to how it has destroyed the soul of Breckenridge.

And yes, Breckenridge Town Council has been part of this, too. It keeps approving huge new projects for this timeshare company.

I heard Ally Doolin and Tom Day mention this is the problem, and it is. Timeshares are what killed Breckenridge’s soul. Most of you haven’t lived here long enough to even know what Breckenridge’s soul is.

In any case, I would urge everyone to vote for these two candidates. At least they had the guts to mention the most powerful builder that gets a free pass from the Town Council in this little mountain town.

I maybe need to fear for my reputation by posting this letter but so be it.