Letter to the Editor: A 20-year transition to EV is ignorant

President Joe Biden plans to quickly build electrical vehicle charging stations from coast to coast to be able to demonstrate the ease of using electric cars for long trips without running out of battery.

New power plants won’t be needed for the Biden’s demonstration run, but they will be needed eventually. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) says that there are 23,417 power plants in the U.S. and that a 25% increase in generation will be needed to replace autos with internal combustion engines, even if many of us charge our cars at night when energy loads are reduced.

There are companies specializing in power plants. They must be quietly licking their chops while the populous continues to hope that man can actually affect the planet’s air and water temperatures. Unfortunately, very little of the used equipment from shuttered petroleum refineries can be used in a conventional power plant construction.

Meanwhile, the overall planning for charging stations has begun. One sticking point being discussed is the availability of overnight stations. For example, for $2,000, a home occupant can install one in his garage for convenient overnight charging. It sounds expensive, but it’s only 5% added to the cost of the car.

However, people living in apartment complexes with street parking will be in a difficult situation. Many of these complexes have hundreds of occupants. How can those cars be charged at night? Hmm. Collect enough taxes to provide every family a house, garage and charging station. Throw in the car while you are at it. That way we would be using the excuse of saving the climate to “level the playing field.”

Inventions will be needed, of course. But a 20-year schedule for completion of such a plan is a sign of ignorance.