Letter to the editor: 3 examples of how the Republican Party is hurting America

Three examples of why I feel Republicans are not acting in the best interest of our country:

Trump: The party is in lockstep with a man who lost the election by 7 million votes, a man facing several lawsuits in coming months, a man who may face criminal indictments for illegal business dealings and a man who might well face the music for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection riot. Yet GOP politicians go along with his call for the election to be overturned despite not one example of fraud.

Voter suppression: Georgia, Florida, Ohio, Arizona and several other GOP-controlled states have passed horrible laws restricting voting hours, drop-off boxes, absentee voting and other points designed to limit voting by Black and brown voters as well as students and workers with unusual work hours — all passed with a smug assurance that these steps promote “election security.” Bull!

COVID: We need to reach more than 70% vaccinated to reach herd immunity. But anti-vaxxers are holding us back. Most of these naysayers are Republicans. Their misdirected independence harms us all. Society has controlled small pox, mumps, measles and other contagious diseases with mandated inoculations. We will be a better society if these people get with the program and accept the safe vaccine.