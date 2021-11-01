Letter to the editor: 4 For the Kids candidates are all highly qualified for school board

All Summit County registered voters should vote for Kim Langley and the other 4 For the Kids women for school board by Tuesday. Langley is an outstanding candidate with a stellar background and resume, plus she really cares about our kids and teachers.

She began her adult career by enlisting in the U.S. Air Force and, after six promising years, was awarded the coveted (and rare for enlisted personnel) opportunity to enter ROTC, where she excelled. Commissioned as an acquisition officer, she managed multimillion-dollar defense contracts at the highest level of skill and competence. This financial experience is greatly needed on our school board going forward.

I don’t know the rest of the 4 For the Kids slate as well as I know Langley, but they are all highly qualified. Pat Moser has 35 years teaching experience in the suburbs of Dallas. Nobody else running is this qualified. Manuela Michaels is an immigrant, and her life experience will absolutely help our English as a second language students. Danielle Surette taught children in Africa for two years.

What I like most about this slate is that they are focused on academics and doing everything they can to make sure teachers have the support they need to succeed.

We have a unique opportunity with this highly qualified group of women. Please vote for Langley, Moser, Surette and Michaels.