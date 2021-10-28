Letter to the editor: 4 For the Kids candidates are trying to pull wool over voters’ eyes

Building on Linda Harmon’s recent opinion, “A train wreck waiting to happen,” the 4 For the Kids candidates are being anything but transparent.

When the teachers’ union, which represents 85% of teachers, interviewed candidates, these four refused. All other candidates agreed to be interviewed.

Kim Langley changed her voter affiliation June 6 to unaffiliated. Pat Moser changed her affiliation June 29 to unaffiliated. Both were previously registered as Republicans. That is public record. None of the other candidates changed their voter affiliations.

The four have collected more than $25,000, quite a war chest and highly unusual for a school board election. I analyzed the contributions to Langley’s campaign posted on the Secretary of State’s website. Out-of-state folks contributed about 20%, and registered Republicans contributed 60%. The ages of the Republicans were predominately over 60 — not parents of schoolkids.

That group is trying to pull the wool over voters’ eyes. It’s part of a national campaign for conservative GOP candidates to take over school boards. Republicans favor vouchers. The majority of voters don’t want that in Summit County. That goes against our culture and ideals.

If you want to see test scores go up, and each student find positive academic and social experiences, vote for Kate Hudnut, Chris Guarino, Lisa Webster and Johanna Kugler. They have more experience, superior professional credentials and are endorsed by the teachers.