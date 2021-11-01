Letter to the editor: 4 For the Kids candidates want positive, needed change for students

The 4 For the Kids school board candidates have accepted zero special-interest money. Summit Daily News accurately reported that the biggest donation was $500, and nearly 80% came from Summit County individuals.

Here in the late stages of the campaign, the union-endorsed candidates are suddenly and aggressively backed and funded by the Democratic Party. Everyone sees the nonstop attack ads, emails and endorsements. It’s hypocritical to falsely accuse Kim Langley, Manuela Michaels, Pat Moser and Danielle Surette of accepting “big money” when the union-endorsed candidates are themselves doing so.

Additionally, uninformed people incorrectly allege that the group is anti-teacher because it didn’t interview with the union in order to seek the union’s endorsement. The group has talked to many teachers and has heard their many concerns. It’s possible to ardently support teachers while not currying favor with the teacher’s union. The 4 For the Kids candidates absolutely support our teachers, but it’s a conflict of interest to be obligated to the union in return for an endorsement. For that exact reason Langley, Michaels, Moser and Surette have neither asked for nor accepted an endorsement from any political or special-interest group. Doing so was actually an easy decision for them because it is ultimately what’s best for our kids.

Don’t believe the inflammatory distractions you are hearing from those who want to continue the failing status quo. Langley, Michaels, Moser and Surette want positive change for all our kids, and every parent knows it’s needed.