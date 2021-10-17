Letter to the editor: 4 For the Kids candidates want to turn back time

I can’t imagine teaching in the time of COVID-19. Thank you, educators, for all you do! These times are challenging, and I respect your opinion about how to move forward in this district. The majority of teachers in Summit County, via the Summit County Education Association, recommend Chis Guarino, Johanna Kugler, Lisa Webster and Kate Hudnut for the school board. So do I.

There are a few candidates who would like the curriculum to turn back to 1865 — let’s not. I’ve read the public notes from various school board meetings, and there were folks (a few running for the school board) whose outdated and racist language shocked me. Those who coin themselves as being 4 For the Kids are anything but, and it would be dangerous to have any one of them guiding our community.

My kids have moved out of Summit County, so I have no skin in this game. And yet I do. Summit County is my home. The schools reflect who we are. I don’t want a board setting Trump-like policies, which include homophobic, racist and misogynistic ideals. Do you? Across the country, archconservatives are looking to flip school boards upside down and turn back time. We can’t let this happen. They are already fighting to ban books and change language to reflect a white, outdated society. Please vote, whether you have kids in schools or not.

In my opinion, the only four candidates to vote for are Guarino, Kugler, Webster and Hudnut. Honestly? The other candidates remind me of the folks in “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Chilling.