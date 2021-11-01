Letter to the editor: 4 For the Kids slate is prioritizing biggest parental concerns

When choosing a candidate to represent my family and to watch out for my children, the most important thing is trust. I want people I know to be straight-talkers and not write policies that quite frankly nobody can understand. I know Pat Moser, Kim Langley, Manuela Michaels and Danielle Surette,and I trust them to do exactly what they say they are going to do.

They are running as the 4 For the Kids slate with the same priorities: Academics first, fiscal responsibility, teacher retention, transparency and mental health. It’s refreshing that these candidates simply chose what I believe are the five biggest parental concerns in this county and made them their priorities. It’s simple but genius.

This slate includes a 35-year educator, a retired U.S. Air Force officer with a Master of Business Administration, a Brazilian Immigrant with a degree in architecture, and a Peace Corps volunteer in Zambia who has a master’s in education. This is an amazing slate of diversely talented women.

This is a unique opportunity. We should all be voting for them.