Letter to the editor: 4 For The Kids slate will get students caught up

My husband and I were both born and raised in Summit County and are products of Summit’s public schools. We now have two sons attending Summit School District schools. Last year due to the pandemic, parents were forced to participate in their children’s education in new ways. I, like many others, tuned in to the school board meetings for the first time. What I saw there I didn’t really like. The hiring and firing of Dr. Marion Smith and the board members that voted unanimously on a policy that hundreds of parents and community members were strongly opposed to are just a couple of examples. I now understand how important and powerful the school board is.

That is why I am in favor of electing new members. I know Kim Langley personally, who is running along with three others. Kim was in the Air Force for 20 years. Her stories are amazing, and I know she would be a great role model for all students, especially girls. Manuela Michaels is an immigrant from Brazil, and she wants to help English as second language students to succeed. Danielle Surette was a Peace Corps volunteer and spent two years in Zambia helping African children get an education. Lastly, Pat Moser has 35 years of experience teaching and being a principal.

I believe these women would place an emphasis on academics and getting students caught up. It is no secret that the United States education rankings are falling far behind the rest of the world, and our schools are no exception. We are behind. I think Summit School District has the potential to be great. We have awesome teachers, families and students. Let’s make sure to elect a new board that has a focus on education above all.