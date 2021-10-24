Letter to the editor: 4 For The Kids will ensure quality education

The upcoming school board election is a major vehicle to ensure the quality of our children’s education and future. That’s why I’m voting for the 4 For The Kids slate: Kim Langley, Pat Moser, Danielle Surette and Manuela Michaels. These candidates’ focus is academics for our children. A high-quality curriculum offered to all students is their priority.

There is a major concern over falling Colorado Measures of Academic Success and SAT scores in our district, which needs to be addressed quickly. We need board members who understand the local needs and the desires of the parents for their children. Real transparency means not hiding. Parents must know what is happening at school and what their children are being taught. The board must work alongside the parents. These four candidates have children or grandchildren who are in our schools. They are committed to our families, to children’s excellent education and to responsibly leading our school district.

This is our future. Quality board members retain quality teachers, who teach future quality leaders. Please consider voting for Kim Langley, Pat Moser, Danielle Surette and Manuela Michaels.