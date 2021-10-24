Letter to the editor: 4 For The Kids will get summit schools back on track

As a former educator and longtime business woman, I know how important a great education is for children to create a foundation for a successful life.

We have four new candidates running for the school board that will help Summit School District get back on track with a positive momentum and focusing on the education and academic skills necessary to succeed. These women have a vested interest in guiding the students toward a pathway of superior education.

Pat Moser is a former administrator with 35 years of education experience and is grandparent of a future student. Kim Langley has a background in the armed services and knows how education and training helps students succeed. Manuela Michaels understands the challenges of coming from another country with English as a second language. Danielle Surette has experience teaching children in Africa.

These four women are dedicated to improving the abysmal and steadily decreasing test scores currently in the district. The 4 For The Kids group is exactly what it states — no personal, political agenda as some candidates have. They are focused primarily on improving the education and test outcomes for children in the school district so each child can reach their individual capabilities and be able to one day succeed in society. These candidates also want the district to have fiscal responsibility, improved teacher retention and better mental health support for all involved.

Make a change for the better and vote 4 For The Kids candidates as follows on the ballot: Danielle Surette, Kim Langley, Pat Moser and Manuela Michaels.

Give Summit County children what they deserve: the best education with a new, dedicated school board that supports children and teachers!